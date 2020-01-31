Image caption Caddington residents have been campaigning to save the brick shelter from demolition

Villagers have voted overwhelmingly to save a disused bus shelter from demolition.

Residents in Caddington, Bedfordshire, have been campaigning to save the brick structure since Central Bedfordshire Council said it would be torn down as it was attracting graffiti.

Locals argued the shelter may not used by regular buses, but it was a stop for other coaches and school buses.

A majority of more than 1,000 voted to save the shelter.

Of those that voted, 72 people said to knock it down while 1,316 wanted to save the shelter.

Image caption Barriers were put up around the shelter in May in preparation for its demolition which was later cancelled

Central Bedfordshire Council asked Caddington Parish Council to consult with residents.

One villager said the result was "wonderful news for Caddington".

"It's terrific. I'm over the moon. I can't believe we've done it," he said.

Image caption The shelter was commissioned in 1954, said local resident John Waller

In May, locals camped in the shelter overnight to protect it from demolition.

Despite workers having permission to knock the shelter down the work was cancelled due to the residents' action.

A spokeswoman for Caddington Parish Council said Central Bedfordshire Council would need to verify the votes before the "next stages" would be discussed at a meeting on 10 February.