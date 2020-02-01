Image copyright Luton Town FC/Twitter Image caption Fred Young sees Luton Town's Mick Harford as a "friend", having met him before

A great-great-grandfather who still watches his football team home and away is to be honoured by the club.

Fred Young has followed his beloved Luton Town since the 1940s and received a telegram from the Queen for his 100th birthday on Friday.

His birthday celebrations have been put on hold though, as he will travel to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Ex-Hatters player and boss Mick Harford - who Mr Young sees as a "friend" - will gift him a shirt at the game.

"He'll be absolutely over the moon," Mr Young's son Steve said. "It's a privilege, especially as Mick Harford has been a great servant to Luton Town."

The former aircraft engineer said in the decades of following his club, even travelling to the proverbial Tuesday night game at Carlisle, his most memorable is a match against Newcastle when they came back from 3-0 to win 4-3.

Image copyright Luton Town FC Image caption Mick Harford will present the shirt to Fred Young in the away end at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday

Steve Young said that his father had always gone to home games, but the death of his wife led him to go to away games as well, and he has only missed a handful of games in the past decade.

"It's kept him alive to be honest with you - he's got an interest," he said.

"It keeps his mind going and football is his life. He hates it in the close season because he has nothing to do."

Mr Young, who is from Welwyn Garden City in Hertfordshire and has six great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren, also had a special birthday video message from Mr Harford.

"Thank you so much for all your loyal support to this great football club," said Mr Harford, who Mr Young has met before.

"Have a great day at West Bromwich Albion and I wish you all the best."