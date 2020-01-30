Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Cameron Hill could be heard saying "somebody help me, I'm dying out here", jurors heard

A man was "lured" to a flat where he was "ambushed" by an armed gang from a rival drugs operation, a court heard.

Cameron Hill, 23, was "set upon and stabbed to death" in Hatfield on 10 June, Cambridge Crown Court heard.

Prosecutors allege the murder took place at the flat of Christy Bishop, 37, a customer of the drugs line Mr Hill worked for.

She and Nicholas Pitts, Arnold Masumbundu, Najiib Hasan and Nickell Moore deny murder.

Prosecutor Jane Bickerstaff QC told the jury that prior to the murder, Ms Bishop was at her home in St Peters Close with another woman, who heard "loud banging" on the windows and doors.

When they opened the door, a "group of men seemed to force their way past Ms Bishop and into the flat", the court heard.

The women were asked to contact Mr Hill and Ms Bishop sent him a text saying "I wanted something else" and another which "simply said 'come on'", Ms Bickerstaff said.

"Christy Bishop lured Cameron Hill to her flat where a group lay in wait to ambush him," she told jurors.

Cameron Hill was stabbed to death in St Peters Close, a jury heard

Ms Bishop's neighbour Jason Cox called 999 at about 01:20 over "what sounded like an argument going on", the court was told.

The prosecutor said Mr Hill could be heard saying "somebody help me, I'm dying out here". He died later in hospital.

The court heard prints were found in Ms Bishop's flat belonging to Mr Pitts, 39, of Stockbreach Road, Hatfield; Mr Masumbundu, 18, of Lyme Farm Road, London, and Mr Hasan, 23, of Queen Adelaide Court, London.

All three were known associates of Saleh Alhindi, who was caught on CCTV with Mr Hasan, Mr Moore, 24, of Between Street, Cobham, and Suber Ismael, on the night of the attack.

A phone linked to Mr Alhindi also had a taxi booked that night to go an address in Hatfield which was a likely "rendezvous" point, Ms Bickerstaff said.

Mr Alhindi and Mr Ismael later left the country for Kuwait and Somali respectively and have never returned, jurors heard.

Jason Gilzean, 52, of Campion Road, Hatfield, denies two counts of assisting an offender.

The trial continues.