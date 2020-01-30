Image copyright AAIB Image caption An AAIB report found that the Skyranger Swift's nose landing gear had failed

A light aircraft came to rest upside- down after touching down due to landing gear failure, a report has found.

The Skyranger Swift 912S(1)was landing at High Cross airstrip, near Ware, Hertfordshire, in September when the nose landing gear failed, causing the aircraft to flip over.

Neither the 61-year-old pilot nor their passenger were injured.

An Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) report said the failure was probably due to previous damage.

The report said that the pilot had returned to High Cross from Clacton airfield on 15 September just after 10:30 BST and touched down normally on the main landing gear. but as the nose was lowered during the landing roll, the nose landing gear fork failed.

This caused the nose leg to dig into the grass runway so that the aircraft decelerated suddenly, pitched forward and came to a stop upside-down.

The investigation found the most likely cause of the failure of the left leg of the nose landing gear was that it had been damaged during a "recent, but unidentified, landing or taxiing event", causing a crack to form.

The pilot's pre-flight inspection would have been "constrained" as both the nose and main wheels were enclosed in fairings which "limit the degree of examination", the report said.

