Image caption Local residents described the 18m-high warehouse as a "huge, enormous monstrosity"

A council says it is looking into concerns over delays to an independent review of a decision to allow an "oppressive" warehouse next to homes.

The 18m-high (59ft) warehouse in Blakelands, Milton Keynes, was built in 2018.

Milton Keynes Council commissioned an independent review of the decision to allow its construction.

But a councillor said there was "concern" that the report had been delayed for a second time.

The 20,522 sq m (24,544 sq yds) warehouse has been described by Blakelands residents as "oppressive" and a "huge, enormous monstrosity".

In July, independent planning consultant Marc Dorfman was asked to investigate how the warehouse was allowed to double in height to its current size, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The review, expected to take 20 days, was due to be presented to the council's audit committee in October, but the deadline was changed to 12 February.

At a meeting on Wednesday, the council's audit committee chairman Peter Cannon said Mr Dorfman was unable to meet the February deadline and a "revised time-scale" would be discussed.

John Bint, Conservative chairman of the council's development control committee, said people had questioned whether the council could be influencing the report.

"There is a concern that Mr Dorfman might have submitted his thoughts to the council quite a long time ago," he said.

"And that what's happening now might be a process of encouraging him to come to different views."

The council's chief internal auditor, Duncan Wilkinson said "conversations" were needed to "seek appropriate assurances from Mr Dorfman that that is not the case".

"I am certainly unaware that he has shared a draft report or findings with anybody within the council," he said.

"But I will need to take the issue away and ask deputy chief executive to progress that, provide suitable assurances to yourself and to the committee once she's had a chance to speak to Mr Dorfman."