Image copyright Wycombe Wanderers FC Image caption "Loyal supporter" Mark Bird was at the 2015 play-off final with his son Luke

A Wycombe Wanderers supporter taken ill before Tuesday night's game has died, the club has said.

An air ambulance landed on the pitch at Adams Park in High Wycombe before the League One match with Blackpool to take Mark Bird, 62, to hospital. The game kicked off more than an hour late.

The Buckinghamshire club said the "loyal supporter" had had a heart attack, and died later in the evening.

It has dedicated its 2-1 win to the father and grandfather.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A Thames Valley Air Ambulance landed on the pitch at Adams Park

Mr Bird was taken ill in the Woodlands Lounge and treated there before being flown to Wexham Park Hospital, but he could not be resuscitated, the club said.

Manager Gareth Ainsworth and chairman Trevor Stroud said it had been a "difficult decision to proceed with the game", which kicked off at 20:50 GMT.

The club has offered its "full support" to Mr Bird's family.

"On hearing the news, we dedicate our victory to Mark Bird and send our most sincere condolences to all who knew him," a statement said.

It also commended the medical staff and stewards, as well as "the match officials and representatives of Blackpool for their compassionate handling of the situation".

Chairboys forward Adebayo Akinfenwa said he had been going to say what a "big three points" it had been for them, but hearing about what had happened "puts not only the game but life into perspective".