A partially clothed skeleton found in bushes in the grounds of a church has been identified as a man who was "believed to be homeless".

The discovery was made in the grounds of the Church of Our Lady Help in Castle Street, Luton, on 14 December.

Bedfordshire Police said the remains have been identified as John McLellan, who was reported missing in 2017.

The force said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the 65-year-old's death.

Det Insp Phil Moss said: "Following a scientific investigation by a pathologist and an anthropologist, we have now identified Mr McLellan and his family have been informed."

In May 2017, police said Mr McLellan had not been seen for about a month and was "believed to be homeless" and "often seen in Luton town centre".