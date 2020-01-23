Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption The victim was walking in Farmhouse Lane in Hemel Hempstead when she was approached by a man

A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman who was forced into a car and attacked.

The victim, in her 20s, was walking in Farmhouse Lane, Adeyfield in Hemel Hempstead, at about 07:30 GMT on Tuesday when she was approached by a man, who made her get into a vehicle.

A man from the town was arrested the same evening and a car is undergoing forensic tests.

Officers called for anyone with information to come forward.

Det Insp Philip Moss said the woman had "suffered a dreadful ordeal".

"We appreciate that news of this incident will come as a shock to the local community but this type of crime is very unusual in Hertfordshire," he said.

The force has appealed to anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have seen a man wearing a bright red Puffa jacket to come forward.

Officers said they also wanted footage from dashcams from anybody who was driving along High Street Green towards Swallowdale Lane at the time.