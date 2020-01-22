Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Daniel Craig, who played James Bond in Spectre, also filmed in Austria for the film

A man who suffered "career ending injuries" during filming for the James Bond movie Spectre has settled a high court damages claim.

Terry Madden, of Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire, said his legs were crushed when a car spun out of control during filming in Austria in 2015.

He sued B24 and Eon Productions, companies behind the Bond franchise.

The confidential settlement was agreed prior to a hearing at London's High Court.

News of litigation emerged nearly two years ago on behalf of Mr Madden who was working as second unit, assistant director on the film.

'Horrendous accident'

Giving details of the damages claim, his lawyers said that on 17 February 2015 the unit was filming action sequences of an aeroplane flying through a valley in the Austrian Alps using a remotely-operated camera rig-mounted on a Range Rover.

At the end of the shot the vehicle "skidded out of control" and hit Mr Madden, pinning him against a camera rostrum and crushing his legs.

The spokeswoman said Mr Madden was "highly regarded" for his work on Bond films and other movies.

His lawyers said the injuries Mr Madden suffered had ended a "successful and celebrated" career.

Mr Madden previously said: "I felt privileged and proud to work and be part of an active, exciting, but hard working industry, at times sacrificing family life.

"Then to have a career you worked hard over many years to build up, taken away within a few seconds in this horrendous accident, has been soul destroying."