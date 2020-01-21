Image copyright Google Image caption Thames Valley Police said a boy received a "small puncture wound to his back"

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after a student was stabbed in the back at a secondary school.

Officers were called to Stantonbury International School in Milton Keynes at 10:55 GMT after the boy "received a small puncture wound to his back".

Thames Valley Police said the victim was taken to hospital but his injuries were not believed to be serious.

The arrested boy has been held on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody.

In a statement, the school - which is run by Griffin Schools Trust - said one student assaulted another but added it was "not a knife crime".

"All students are safe and have returned to their timetabled lessons," it continued.

'School on lockdown'

A spokesman for South Central Ambulance Service said: "One patient with a minor injury has been taken to Milton Keynes Hospital for further treatment and assessment."

One parent of a student at the school, who did not want to be named, said her daughter had called her and said the school was on "lockdown".

Supt Marc Tarbit, of Thames Valley Police, said officers were called to the scene and offered support to staff, students and parents.

He added there would be an increased police presence at the school during its inquiries.