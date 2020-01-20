Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Anthony Bolden stabbed a shopkeeper 18 times as he robbed him in 2005

An escaped prisoner who was nearing the end of a life sentence when he kidnapped a young woman while on the run has been sentenced.

Anthony Bolden, 55, who was jailed for the attempted murder of a shopkeeper in 2006, walked out of HMP Spring Hill in Buckinghamshire in May.

During his 33 days out, Bolden forced his way into the woman's car in Sandy, Bedfordshire, then took her vehicle.

Bolden was jailed for a further eight years and three months.

He was sentenced at Luton Crown Court having pleaded guilty to kidnap, escape from lawful custody, two charges of having a bladed article and assault with intent to rob.

Passing sentence, Judge Mark Bishop said Bolden posed a significant risk to the public by committing further offences.

The court heard HMP Spring Hill, which is near Aylesbury, was a Category D open prison with no physical barriers to keep prisoners inside.

'Considerable danger'

Prosecutor Martin Lahife said Bolden had been moved there in preparation for his eventual release.

Prisoners are "trusted to obey the rules and not to leave", but Bolden left on 30 May, the court heard.

While at large he slept in a tent and visited his mother's grave in Suffolk and the grave of his wife in Manchester.

On 2 July, Bolden was armed with a piece of glass when he forced his way into the woman's car and then made her drive him to Bedford.

He then took her car but was soon caught by police after a short chase where he crashed into a police vehicle.

The sentencing judge for his attempted murder conviction said at the time he posed a "very considerable danger to the public".

Judge Bishop told Bolden his female victim now suffered from anxiety and was unable to work.