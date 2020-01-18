Image copyright Family handout Image caption Aadil Umair Rahim disappeared at Newport Pagnell services on Friday evening

A police search is under way after a six-year-old boy went missing at a service station on the M1 motorway.

Aadil Umair Rahim was last seen at about 19:15 GMT on Friday, at Newport Pagnell services.

A police helicopter was deployed in the search for Aadil, Thames Valley Police said.

He has short black hair and is about 4ft tall. He is wearing a green jumper, a grey long top, grey baggy trousers and a white skull cap.

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Aadil is thought to be hiding somewhere within the service station

"He is only six and may be hiding somewhere," said Supt Amy Clements. "He is not in any trouble at all, we really just need to know he is safe and well.

"If you were at the services between 7pm and 8.30pm, either northbound or southbound, and think you may have seen Aadil, please contact [police]."

She urged drivers to check any dash-cams for footage that might have recorded Aadil at the services.