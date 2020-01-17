Image caption Andrew Kiernan said he feared Ayanleh Warsuma Hosh was going to kill both him and his girlfriend

A man accused of slitting the throat of a drug dealer who was attacking his girlfriend has been cleared of murder.

Ayanleh Warsuma Hosh, 41, known as AJ, died when his jugular artery was severed in Milton Keynes on 28 July.

Andrew Kiernan told police he took a knife from the kitchen as he thought Mr Hosh was going to kill both him and his girlfriend, Amy Custance.

The 35-year-old, of Watling Street, Bletchley, was also cleared of an alternative charge of manslaughter.

Luton Crown Court heard he had told police his girlfriend had a drug debt and that Mr Hosh had threatened to shoot them in the head and kill their families.

After sustaining the injury to his neck, Mr Hosh left Ms Custance's flat and was found by police. He was taken to Milton Keynes Hospital and pronounced dead.

The jury of six men and six women found Mr Kiernan not guilty on both charges.