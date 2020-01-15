Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption The suspect is described as white, aged 27-35 and about 5ft 7ins tall

A man posed as a police officer by driving with flashing blue lights and pulling over a car which he then stole, officers hunting him have said.

The suspect pulled over a motorist and their friend on the M40 near Beaconsfield at about 05:00 GMT on Friday and told them to get out of the car.

When they did, the offender got in and drove off in the vehicle.

Thames Valley Police said the incident was "incredibly rare".

Warrant card

The victim was driving towards the M25 when they saw a car behind them, believed to be a black Seat Cupra estate, with flashing blue lights.

They stopped on the hard shoulder between junction 2 and 1a, where the suspect approached the black Volkswagen Golf and said he was a police officer.

He asked a number of questions before requesting they both got out, then got into the driver's seat and drove off, with the car behind driving off as well.

The suspect is described as white, aged 27-35, and about 5ft 7ins (1.7m) tall. He was wearing a grey tracksuit top and bottoms and had a southern accent.

Det Cons Mark Banham said: "Incidents like this are incredibly rare. If you have any doubt about someone who identifies themselves to you as a police officer, you can always ask to see their warrant card."

He asked for anyone who may have seen the incident or have any dashcam footage to come forward.