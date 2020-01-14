Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Jefferey Wiafe was stabbed in the chest

A man and a woman have appeared in court accused of the murder of a man who was stabbed on New Year's Eve.

Jefferey Wiafe, 22, died in hospital after being stabbed in the chest in Carradine Crescent, Milton Keynes, at about 15:30 GMT on 31 December.

Tyriq Alowooja and Brooke Turrell, both aged 20 and from Milton Keynes, will appear again Luton Crown Court on 3 April, with a trial set for 6 July.

Four other people previously arrested on suspicion of murder remain on bail.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Mr Wiafe was stabbed in Carradine Crescent, Milton Keynes

Mr Alowooja, of Vellan Avenue, Fishermead, has been charged with one count of murder and one count of possession of a bladed or sharply pointed article in a public place.

Ms Turrell, of Stratford Road, Wolverton, has been charged with one count of murder.

Both were remanded in custody.