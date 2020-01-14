Image copyright Thameslink Image caption The train derailed in a depot at slow speed, operator Great Northern said

Commuters are facing cancellations and delays to their journeys after a freight train derailed in the early hours of the morning.

Operator Great Northern said on Twitter the train had partially come off the tracks at a siding just to the north of Hitchin station in Hertfordshire.

The accident meant trains were unable to use platform one at the station.

Services from Peterborough and Cambridge to London were delayed or cancelled but all lines are now open.

However, Great Northern said passengers travelling towards London from those two stations, and from Hitchin, should expect "residual delays and cancellations" until about 12:30 GMT.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Crowds packed the platform at Hitchin waiting for morning trains