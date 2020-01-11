A1M motorway closed near Welwyn following motorbike crash
- 11 January 2020
The A1M motorway is closed in both directions in Hertfordshire after a motorbike crash.
Police said the road was shut near Welwyn, between junctions six and seven, following the crash at 11:27 GMT.
Two people were seriously injured and an air ambulance landed at the scene.
Police said the road could be closed for "some time". There are extensive delays and the force asked motorists to plan ahead and avoid the area.