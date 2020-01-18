Image copyright PAS Image caption The hawking ring was discovered in Bletsoe on 1 December 2018

Medieval and Tudor silver artefacts unearthed by detectorists in villages close together belonged to "higher status" people, experts believe.

A seal matrix was found in Wilden near Bedford in 2017, while a hawking ring was dug up in Bletsoe a year later.

Peter Reavill, officer for the Portable Antiquities Scheme, said the seal was made for a merchant or landowner.

Ian Richardson, treasure registrar at the British Museum, said they "add more to our knowledge of the past".

He said the ring, or vervel, dated from 1550-1560 and would have been tied to a falcon's leg to identify its owner.

He said it was not very "common" as only 100 had been reported under the Treasure Act since 1997.

It belonged to Lord St John of Bletsoe, who was "upper class", and was similar to a vervel found in the area more than 20 years ago.

"This doesn't appear to be the matching twin to the earlier vervel, so it speaks to either the longevity or the breadth with which falconry was practised by the St Johns," he said.

Image copyright BMT/PAS Image caption The silver seal matrix is 23mm (0.9in) long, 16.5mm (0.65in) wide and weighs 6.17 grams (0.01 lbs)

The seal matrix would have been used to leave an imprint in the wax which was used to seal letters and other correspondence which would identify the sender.

It dates from the 13th-14th Centuries and the Anglo-French/Norman inscription can be interpreted as "I am true", Mr Reavill discovered.

He said: "It is one of the finest, is very deeply cut, has been produced in high quality material and is well-made by a skilled craftsman who understands the needs of the client."

They "usually belong to 'higher status' people such as merchants, landowners and the lower nobility", he added.

Both items, which were found by different people, were declared treasure by the senior coroner at a hearing for the Bedfordshire and Luton Coroner Service.

The Higgins museum in Bedford has "expressed provisional interest in acquiring these items, subject to valuations, and is awaiting further details before any final decision is taken", a spokeswoman for Bedford Borough Council said.

What is treasure?