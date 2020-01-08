Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Six people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering Jefferey Wiafe

Two more people have been arrested after a man was stabbed to death on New Year's Eve.

Jefferey Wiafe, 22, died in hospital after being stabbed in the chest in Carradine Crescent, Milton Keynes, at about 15:30 GMT on 31 December.

A man and a woman, both aged 20 and from Milton Keynes, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Three men aged 68, 42 and 32, and a 38-year-old woman previously arrested on suspicion of murder have been bailed.

Thames Valley Police said "scene watches" are still in place across Milton Keynes while the investigation continues.