Milton Keynes Jefferey Wiafe killing: Two more arrests

  • 8 January 2020
Jefferey Wiafe Image copyright Thames Valley Police
Image caption Six people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering Jefferey Wiafe

Two more people have been arrested after a man was stabbed to death on New Year's Eve.

Jefferey Wiafe, 22, died in hospital after being stabbed in the chest in Carradine Crescent, Milton Keynes, at about 15:30 GMT on 31 December.

A man and a woman, both aged 20 and from Milton Keynes, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Three men aged 68, 42 and 32, and a 38-year-old woman previously arrested on suspicion of murder have been bailed.

Thames Valley Police said "scene watches" are still in place across Milton Keynes while the investigation continues.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency
Image caption Thames Valley Police said there would be an "increased police presence in the area"

