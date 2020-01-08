Milton Keynes Jefferey Wiafe killing: Two more arrests
Two more people have been arrested after a man was stabbed to death on New Year's Eve.
Jefferey Wiafe, 22, died in hospital after being stabbed in the chest in Carradine Crescent, Milton Keynes, at about 15:30 GMT on 31 December.
A man and a woman, both aged 20 and from Milton Keynes, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Three men aged 68, 42 and 32, and a 38-year-old woman previously arrested on suspicion of murder have been bailed.
Thames Valley Police said "scene watches" are still in place across Milton Keynes while the investigation continues.