Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption The southbound side of the M1 was closed for more than 15 hours

Two lorry drivers who died in a crash on the M1 have been named by police.

Surjit Singh, 36, from Wolverhampton and Gheorge Mihai, 40, from Romania, died on Saturday after their vehicles were involved in a collision on the southbound carriageway.

The crash at about 06:45 GMT happened between junction 12 at Flitwick and 13 near Bedford and led to the road being shut for nearly 16 hours.

Both lorry drivers died at the scene, Bedfordshire Police said.

Sgt Aaron Murphy said: "Our thoughts are with both victims' families at this time as we try to establish what caused these two vehicles to collide.

"If you have information, witnessed the collision, or have any dashcam footage to help us piece together the events leading up to this tragic incident, please do get in touch."

The northbound carriageway of the motorway reopened at about 13:00, the southbound lanes remained closed until 22:20.