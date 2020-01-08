Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The new link road will connect junction 11a of the M1 at Dunstable/A5 to the A6 to the north of Luton, close to Streatley

A new £64.6m link road is to be built to stop local roads being used as "rat-runs", a council has said.

Central Bedfordshire Council's development management committee backed the M1 to A6 Link Road on green belt land north of Luton, for a second time.

They approved the scheme in September, but were able to make the final decision after the government decided against having a public inquiry.

The road has been opposed by conservation groups and some residents.

The 2.75-mile (4.4km) road will have single and dual carriageway stretches and a 50mph (80km/h) speed limit.

The plans include 4,000 homes and a rail freight interchange in Sundon.

Councillor Kevin Collins, executive member for planning and regeneration, said: "The new road offers important benefits for jobs and new housing as well as in cutting congestion as can be seen from the success of the recently built M1-A5 link road.

"The new link will not only complete an east to west corridor between the A6 and A5 with all the economic benefits, but will also relieve villages like Sundon and Streatley from HGVs using them as rat-runs."

The new road will improve access to Houghton Regis, Leighton Linslade, Dunstable and Luton Airport, the council said.

The work is due to start early in 2021 and could take two years to complete.