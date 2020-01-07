Image copyright Geograph/Robin Webster Image caption The accident happened at Sundon Chalk Pits in Bedfordshire

A man died when he was thrown from a 4x4 vehicle while trying to drive up a steep hill in a disused quarry, an inquest heard.

Lee Young was not wearing a safety harness or helmet when the custom-built vehicle rolled down the track at Sundon Chalk Pits in Bedfordshire on 2 June.

The 48-year-old from Leighton Buzzard died from multiple traumatic injuries, Ampthill Coroner's Court heard.

Senior Coroner Emma Whitting concluded Mr Young's death was an accident.

Safety harness

PC Paul Andrews said Mr Young was not using the harness which was inside a roll cage in the vehicle.

Ms Whitting asked the officer if he thought Mr Young would have survived had he been wearing it.

"I do," he said.

"It was designed for what he was using it for.

"He reversed back to take a run-up. He drove as fast as he could in an attempt to get up the hill. He almost got to the top when it went wrong."

Rolled over

PC Andrews said the 4x4 lost power as it got close to the top of the hill and it then lost balance and rolled over.

Members of the public called for an ambulance but Mr Young was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no traces of drugs or alcohol in his system.

Ms Whitting said: "He was clearly doing what he loved.

"Many people like to take part in these activities. They should take advantage of the safety equipment that can really save lives."