Image caption The blaze broke out in the communal lobby of a block of flats in Five Springs on Luton's Marsh Farm estate

Two teenage boys have been arrested after a fire in a tower block in which a woman and two children were seriously hurt.

The blaze broke out in the communal lobby on the 14th floor of the flats in Five Springs, Luton, on Friday evening.

The boys, aged 15 and 16, have been held on suspicion of arson endangering life, Bedfordshire Police said.

Three people, a woman in her 30s and two children, were taken to hospital with serious smoke-related injuries.

Image caption A woman and a boy remain in hospital following the blaze on the 14th floor

The woman and one of the children, a boy, are still in hospital.

Police said they were connecting the fire at about 18:30 GMT to an earlier incident that evening, when the fire service were called to reports of smoke alarms being tampered with at a neighbouring block of flats.