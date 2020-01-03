A man has appeared in court accused of having explosives and a collection of instructions on how to make improvised explosive devices.

Filip Golon Bednarczyk, 25, of Luton in Bedfordshire, was arrested on 11 December by the Metropolitan Police's counter terrorism unit

He faces seven charges of possessing explosives and collecting information useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

The Old Bailey remanded him in custody.

Polish national Mr Bednarczyk appeared via video link from HMP Bullingdon in Oxfordshire, and spoke only to confirm his identity.

He will next appear at the same court for a plea hearing on 3 April.