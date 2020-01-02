Man admits triple knife attack near Watford football ground
A Bangladeshi man who stayed in the UK after his visa ran out has admitted a triple knife attack near a football club's stadium.
Khaled Ahmed, 36, pleaded guilty to three charges of wounding with intent and one of possessing a knife near Watford's Vicarage Road ground.
Ahmed appeared at St Albans Crown Court via a video link from Bedford prison.
Three victims - men in their 30s and 40s and a woman in her 30s - were attacked in the early hours in July.
Ahmed, of Grenadier Close, St Albans, was arrested after police were called to Vicarage Road at 03:17 BST on 3 July last year.
In court, Ahmed was aided by a Bengali interpreter and admitted the charges when his trial was due to start. He raised his hand each time he said: "Guilty."
Prosecutor Martin Mulgrew said the police had asked if he had any convictions in Bangladesh but had yet to receive a response.
He had no convictions in the UK.
Mr Mulgrew said: "In terms of his immigration status he is an 'overstayer'."
Judge Michael Kay QC remanded him in custody for a probation officer to prepare a report.
He said: "Inevitably there will be a lengthy custodial sentence."
Sentence was adjourned until 31 January.