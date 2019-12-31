Four people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was stabbed in Milton Keynes.

Police were called to an address in Carradine Crescent, Oxley Park, just after 15:30 GMT on New Year's Eve.

The man, who was in his 20s, was taken to Milton Keynes University Hospital where he died.

Police said they believed the victim and his attackers were known to each other. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Thames Valley Police.

Det Insp Dejan Avramovich said: "I appreciate the concern that this incident will cause in the local community, but I would like to re-assure members of the public that we have made arrests and are investigating the circumstances of this incident thoroughly.

"We believe the victim and the offenders were known to one another, and do not believe there to be a wider threat to the local community.