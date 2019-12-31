Image copyright Geograph/Rob Emms Image caption The crash happened in Oxford Road, High Wycombe, near the junction with Bridge Street

A pedestrian has been seriously injured after a car was reversed into him then driven off.

The 48-year-old noticed a car being driven towards him in Oxford Road, High Wycombe, so moved out of its path.

When he tried again to cross the road, the light-blue-coloured vehicle stopped, reversed and hit him, breaking his leg and causing severe bruising.

Thames Valley Police was investigating whether the incident, at about 22:35 GMT on Friday, was deliberate.

A spokesman said it was "one line of inquiry" but it was being treated as a "fail-to-stop road traffic collision".

It happened near to the junction with Bridge Street and the Arriva bus depot in the Buckinghamshire town.

Det Insp Steve Fox said: "We are still trying to ascertain the circumstances that led to this incident, which has led to a man being seriously injured.

"We are aware that members of the public came to the aid of the victim prior to police arrival, and I am urging these people to come forward, as they may have valuable information.

"I am also appealing to anybody who may have dashcam footage of the incident to please check this and make contact if you have anything that can help this inquiry."