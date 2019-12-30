Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Aliesha James, 27, from Nottingham, died at the scene of the crash on the M1 on Christmas Eve

A woman who was killed in a crash on the M1 on Christmas Eve was "an angel", her family has said in a tribute.

Aliesha James, 27, from Nottingham, died in the collision on the northbound carriageway, near junction 12 at Toddington, Bedfordshire, at about 23:15 GMT.

A number of vehicles were involved in the crash and another person suffered minor injuries.

Bedfordshire Police has appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.

A statement, released by the force on behalf of Miss James' family, said: "She was wonderful and kind, and she truly touched so many with her sweet nature and loving soul."

She also had a "passion" for dancing and trained at Laine Theatre Arts in Epsom, Surrey.

"Heaven has gained someone who was already an angel," the statement continued.