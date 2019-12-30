Beds, Herts & Bucks

Christmas Eve M1 crash victim 'was an angel'

  • 30 December 2019
Aliesha James, Image copyright Bedfordshire Police
Image caption Aliesha James, 27, from Nottingham, died at the scene of the crash on the M1 on Christmas Eve

A woman who was killed in a crash on the M1 on Christmas Eve was "an angel", her family has said in a tribute.

Aliesha James, 27, from Nottingham, died in the collision on the northbound carriageway, near junction 12 at Toddington, Bedfordshire, at about 23:15 GMT.

A number of vehicles were involved in the crash and another person suffered minor injuries.

Bedfordshire Police has appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.

A statement, released by the force on behalf of Miss James' family, said: "She was wonderful and kind, and she truly touched so many with her sweet nature and loving soul."

She also had a "passion" for dancing and trained at Laine Theatre Arts in Epsom, Surrey.

"Heaven has gained someone who was already an angel," the statement continued.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites