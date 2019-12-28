Image copyright @999London Image caption A man was found dead in Hogg Lane, Elstree

Two eastern European men whose bodies were found five miles apart with stab wounds have been named by detectives.

The body of Arber Fesko, 30, was found in the boot of a car near Scratchwood Park, Barnet, on the evening of 19 December.

The next afternoon, the body of Shkelqim Paja, 31, was found in undergrowth in Hogg Lane, Elstree.

Post-mortem tests revealed both died from stab wounds. Two men have been charged with two counts of murder.

Besnik Berisha, 42, of Martock Gardens, Friern, Barnet, and Kaziku Tuwisana, 31, of no fixed address, were charged with murder over the deaths.

Both of the dead men's families are being supported by specialist officers, the Met Police said.

Detectives were trying to establish a timeline of events, in what they called a "complex investigation", the force added.

They have asked drivers who "may have caught something that could prove massively important" on dash-cam footage to contact them.