Pumps were being used to remove water from the Downs Barn and Downhead Park areas of Milton Keynes

A burst water main has flooded three streets, affecting about 50 homes.

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue was called to the Downs Barn and Downhead Park areas of Milton Keynes at about 09:00 GMT on Boxing Day.

A spokesman said the leak had created a body of water "estimated at 25 metres wide by half-a-mile-long" and had entered 12 homes.

Firefighters were pumping water into drains while engineers worked to isolate the water supply.

Homes in Loriner Place, Shannon Court and Farrier Place were affected.

Fire crews from Broughton, Great Holm, Newport Pagnell, Bletchley and Aylesbury were called and were also giving "door-to-door advice" to people.