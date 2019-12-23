Image caption A man has been charged with murdering two people found fatally stabbed

A man has been charged with the murders of two men, whose bodies were found within hours of each other.

Kaziku Tuwisana, 31, was arrested after the body of a man, 30, in the boot of a car in a lane near Scratchwood Park, Barnet, north London on Friday.

Almost a day later the body of a second man, 35, was found in undergrowth, in Hogg Lane, Elstree, Hertfordshire around five miles away, on Saturday.

Mr Tuwisana is charged with murdering both men, who had been fatally stabbed.

Mr Tuwisana, of no fixed address, is due to appear before Brent Magistrates' Court on Monday 30 December.

Det Ch Insp Simon Stancombe said the victims are thought to be eastern European males who may have been known to each other.

He has appealed to residents in both areas to "think very carefully about anything suspicious you may have seen over the last few days.

"The slightest fragment of information could prove crucial," he added.

The Met Police is also asking drivers who "may have caught something that could prove massively important" on dashcam footage to contact them.