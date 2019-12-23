Partially-clothed Luton skeleton was man over the age of 50
- 23 December 2019
A partially-clothed skeleton found in bushes in the grounds of a church is believed to be of a man over the age of 50.
The bones were found by a member of the public in Castle Street, Luton, at about 16:30 GMT on 14 December.
A post-mortem examination was carried out on Friday.
Bedfordshire Police said the death is being treated as unexplained and work was continuing to confirm the man's identity.