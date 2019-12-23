Beds, Herts & Bucks

Partially-clothed Luton skeleton was man over the age of 50

  • 23 December 2019
Police tape by church car park Image copyright South Beds New Agency
Image caption The remains were found by a member close to Our Lady Help of Christians Church in Luton on Saturday 14 December

A partially-clothed skeleton found in bushes in the grounds of a church is believed to be of a man over the age of 50.

The bones were found by a member of the public in Castle Street, Luton, at about 16:30 GMT on 14 December.

A post-mortem examination was carried out on Friday.

Bedfordshire Police said the death is being treated as unexplained and work was continuing to confirm the man's identity.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency
Image caption The church is near the centre of Luton

