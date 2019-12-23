Image copyright South Beds New Agency Image caption The remains were found by a member close to Our Lady Help of Christians Church in Luton on Saturday 14 December

A partially-clothed skeleton found in bushes in the grounds of a church is believed to be of a man over the age of 50.

The bones were found by a member of the public in Castle Street, Luton, at about 16:30 GMT on 14 December.

A post-mortem examination was carried out on Friday.

Bedfordshire Police said the death is being treated as unexplained and work was continuing to confirm the man's identity.