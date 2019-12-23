Canvey Island Jewish centre 'significantly' damaged by fire
23 December 2019
A Jewish faith centre has been "significantly" damaged by fire.
Essex Fire Service said it was investigating after being called to the Jewish Congregation of Canvey Island, on Meppel Avenue, at about 21:00 GMT on Sunday.
Seven crews from Canvey, Rayleigh, Basildon, Leigh, Orsett, and Southend took about two hours to put it out, a fire service spokesman said.
Firefighters worked with the local community to salvage items.