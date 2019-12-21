Detectives are linking a fatal stabbing in Hertfordshire and the discovery of a man's body in a car in London, the Met has said.

A man was found dead in Hogg Lane, Elstree, by Hertfordshire Police at about 15:40 GMT on Friday.

At 20:30 the previous day, a man in his 30s was found dead in a vehicle near Scratchwood Park in Barnet.

The Met confirmed it was linking the two cases and officers were at the scene in Hertfordshire.