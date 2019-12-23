Image copyright Central Bedfordshire Council Image caption Dunstable Swimming Club helped try out the re-furbished pool for a staff training event

Two "state-of-the-art" swimming pools have reopened two and a half years after they closed for refurbishment.

Dunstable Leisure Centre shut in June 2017 and reopened in June, but without the six-lane facility and 12.5m (41ft) learning pool.

The delays were blamed on tiling problems. with the extra cost being met by the contractor Wates Construction.

Central Bedfordshire Council said queues formed at the opening at 06:00 GMT.

It was originally due to open in winter 2018-2019.

Free swimming sessions are being offered until the end of the year "to thank the public for their patience", the council said.

The new building, called The Dunstable Centre, includes a gym, leisure facilities, a creche, cafe, Citizens Advice offices and the town's library.

Image copyright Central Bedfordshire Council Image caption The renovated facility, now called The Dunstable Centre, opened on 3 June, but without the swimming pools

Ian Morton, managing director of Stevenage Leisure Limited, which runs the site on behalf of the council, said they were "highly excited" about the full re-opening of the "state-of-the-art" facility.