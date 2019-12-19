Image copyright Herts Fire & Rescue Image caption More than 30 firefighters are tackling the blaze

A large fire has broken out at a scrapyard in Hertfordshire.

About 35 firefighters are tackling the blaze after being called out at about 05:30 GMT to Wallace Way in Hitchin.

The fire service said the yard contained a large amount of metal recycling. Five fire engines and an aerial ladder platform are being used to help extinguish the blaze.

Residents in the Walsworth Industrial estate area are being warned to keep doors and windows closed.