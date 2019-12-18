Beds, Herts & Bucks

Luton man charged with terror offences

  • 18 December 2019
New Scotland Yard
Image caption The 25-year-old was arrested by the Metropolitan Police's counter terrorism unit on 11 December

A man will appear in court later charged with terror offences.

Filip Golon Bednarczyk, 25, of Luton in Bedfordshire was arrested on 11 December by the Metropolitan Police's counter terrorism unit.

He has been charged with possessing explosives and collecting information useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

The Polish national was remanded in custody. He will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

