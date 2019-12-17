Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Victorian prison, in the centre of Bedford, dates back to 1845

A prison with an "unacceptably high" level of violence is improving but "has a long way to go", a report has found.

The annual review of Bedford Prison by the Independent Monitoring Board (IMB), found there had been "positive achievements".

Its chairman, Kevin Whiteside, said after writing his fourth report it was the first time he could say anything "positive".

The Prison Service said it is investing £100m to "improve prison security".

The Category B local prison was placed in special measures in May 2018 when the HM Chief Inspector of Prisons found it to be "fundamentally unsafe".

The inspection undertaken by the Bedford IMB from 1 July 2018 to 30 June found the amount of drugs entering the prison had been reduced.

Image caption In November 2016 a riot caused £1m of damage to two wings at the prison

A "burgeoning rat population" had been "mostly eradicated", but there "are cockroach issues", Mr Whiteside said.

Waiting times for healthcare had come down and the education service had been improved.

Problems remain with high levels of staff sickness and "unacceptably high" levels of violence, including "assaults on staff, use of force for restraint, and levels of self-harm", the report said.

The prison also suffered from the lack of a "body scanner" to prevent drugs, mobile phones and other illegal substances being brought in.

"The place is better than what it was in 2016, but it is still a developing and improving situation," said Mr Whiteside.

"There is still a long way to go."

He said the appointment of a new governor, PJ Butler in January had brought "vision, drive and a clarity of expectations".

A Prison Service spokeswoman said: "Contraband in prisons will never be tolerated which is why we are investing £100m to improve prison security.

"This includes tough airport-style body scanners and phone-blocking technology to clamp down on violence, self-harm and crime behind bars."

The prison has accommodation for about 500 men, but held 411 at the time of the inspection.