Image copyright Google Image caption Castle Street is one of the main roads into the centre of Luton

A partially clothed skeleton has been found in bushes by a member of the public.

Bedfordshire Police said officers were called to a report of bones being found in Castle Street, Luton, at about 16:30 GMT on Saturday.

Officers remain at the scene and a Home Office post-mortem examination is taking place.

The force said it was treating the death as "unexplained" while detectives work to identify the remains.

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman said: "We were called by a member of the public to a report of bones being found in Castle Street, Luton.

"Police attended the scene and uncovered what appeared to be a partially clothed skeleton. Officers remain on the scene and inquiries are ongoing."