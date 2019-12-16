Image caption Residents had to queue up to 45 minutes for bottled water being handed out at a local supermarket

Eighty-five homes remain without water after thousands of properties were left without supplies on Friday evening due to a faulty valve.

At its peak about 12,000 properties in Leighton Buzzard, Toddington, Hockliffe and surrounding areas were affected.

The valve was fixed on Saturday but about 2,000 properties in Leighton Linslade had remained without water because of air in the system.

Anglian Water has apologised for the disruption caused.

It said it would continue to distribute bottled water from a nearby supermarket on Monday.

Image caption Anglian Water said 12,000 properties in Bedfordshire were without water at one point

Regan Harris, from the company, said: "We've managed to bring nearly everybody back on to water this morning [Monday].

"Our teams have been working throughout the night to resolve the problems of the airlocks which were causing the issues in the area and prevented water from reaching customers taps."

'Genuinely sorry'

She said the reason 85 properties were still without water was because teams had been working to force the water through the network to deal with the airlocks and the increased pressure in the network caused a couple of small leaks in the pipes.

"The teams are now fixing those and... our teams are confident they will resolve those today," she said.

"We are genuinely really sorry for the disruption this has caused."

Residents have said communication from the water company could have been better.

"At first there was just no notice of it so I didn't know if it was something that they'd planned or [if it was] unplanned," one said.

"It took a long while to find out what was going on."

Ms Harris said the situation had been complex and it had set deadlines for restoration "with the best of intentions".

"We really have tried very hard to keep everyone up-to-date and we will be writing to all customers that have been affected to update them further and apologise again," she said.

All customers will be contacted individually about compensation, she added.