Image copyright Family handout Image caption Mohamud Hashi died from a stab wound to the right thigh

Two men who were arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a man found stabbed in woodland have been released.

Mohamud Hashi, 22, was found dead in a wooded area in Fishermead, Milton Keynes, at 15:20 GMT on Wednesday.

A post-mortem examination concluded he died from a stab wound to his right thigh.

A total of four men, aged 26, 33, 39 and 52, who were arrested on suspicion of murder have been released with no further action.

Three other men, aged 24, 28 and 31, arrested on suspicion of murder remain in police custody, Thames Valley Police said.

The force has appealed for anyone with information to contact officers.