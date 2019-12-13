Image copyright Family handout Image caption Mohamud Hashi died from a stab wound to the right thigh

A man found stabbed to death in woodland earlier this week has been identified as 22-year-old Mohamud Hashi.

Police and ambulance crews were called to a wooded area in Fishermead, Milton Keynes, at about 15:20 GMT on Wednesday to reports of an "altercation".

Mr Hashi died at the scene. Post-mortem tests found the cause of death was a stab wound to the right thigh.

Five men arrested on suspicion of murder remain in custody.

Two men have been released with no further action, Thames Valley Police said.

A police cordon on H6 Childs Way - between Saxon Gate and Secklow Gate, close to where the stabbing happened - has been lifted.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses.