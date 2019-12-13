Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Ben Gillham-Rice (left) died from a knife wound to the chest and Dom Ansah (right) was killed by a stab wound to the back

A 12th person has been arrested over the deaths of two teenagers who were stabbed at a house party.

Dom Ansah and Ben Gillham-Rice, both 17, were attacked at a birthday party in Emerson Valley, Milton Keynes, on 19 October.

Two other people were seriously injured.

A 19-year-old man from the town was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. He remains in police custody.

Two men from Milton Keynes, aged 20 and 23, were arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and have been released on conditional police bail until 8 January, police said.

Clayton Barker, 19, of Surrey Road, Bletchley, Charlie Chandler, 21, of Fitzwilliam Street, Bletchley, Earl Bevans, 22, of no fixed address, a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, both from Milton Keynes, have been charged with murder and attempted murder.

Four other people have also been arrested in connection with the deaths.