Image caption Three buildings were completely destroyed at Twinwoods Business Park on 1 November

A business park fire that completely destroyed three buildings was accidental, the fire service has confirmed.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue said the blaze at The Quality Pack polystyrene factory at Twinwoods Business Park, Milton Ernest, was started by "the hot process to produce rolls of polystyrene".

More than 60 crews from four counties were sent to the fire on 1 November.

The company said it could not comment.

At the time witnesses described how workers were forced to flee the area as it looked so "dangerous".

The fire spread to the neighbouring Storing.com storage warehouse, completely destroying people's possessions, and it took three days to extinguish.

A spokesman for Quality Pack said he could not comment on the fire or when the building could reopen as the matter was being assessed by its insurers.

Image caption The fire was eventually put out three days later on Monday, 4 November