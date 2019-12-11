Beds, Herts & Bucks

Milton Keynes stabbing: Five arrests as police launch murder inquiry

  • 11 December 2019
Padstow Avenue Image copyright Google
Image caption The stabbing took place near Padstow Avenue in Milton Keynes

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found stabbed to death in woodland.

Police and ambulance crews were called to a wooded area between H6 Childs Way and Padstow Avenue in Fishermead, Milton Keynes, at about 15:20 GMT.

Thames Valley Police said there was a report of an "altercation" between a group of men, during which one of them was stabbed.

The victim, in his 20s, died at the scene. The arrested men are in custody.

