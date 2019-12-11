Beds, Herts & Bucks

Gerrards Cross: 'Extensive' police searches in woodland

  • 11 December 2019
Police at Hedgerley Lane
Image caption A number of police vehicles have been on Hedgerley Lane for several days

Police forensic officers have been conducting "extensive searches" in a village woodland for several days.

The Met Police confirmed its investigators had been working in Hedgerley Lane, near Gerrards Cross, Buckinghamshire, but would not say why.

Local residents said there were about 25 police vehicles, forensic tents and screens near the M40 flyover.

A force spokesman said the searches were "in connection with an ongoing Met Police investigations".

"We are not discussing further at present," he added.

Residents said officers had been searching for the past six days in areas on both sides of the flyover.
Image caption Local residents said the police presence has increased in the past few days
Image caption Hedgerley Lane is close to the M40

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites