Image caption A number of police vehicles have been on Hedgerley Lane for several days

Police forensic officers have been conducting "extensive searches" in a village woodland for several days.

The Met Police confirmed its investigators had been working in Hedgerley Lane, near Gerrards Cross, Buckinghamshire, but would not say why.

Local residents said there were about 25 police vehicles, forensic tents and screens near the M40 flyover.

A force spokesman said the searches were "in connection with an ongoing Met Police investigations".

"We are not discussing further at present," he added.

Residents said officers had been searching for the past six days in areas on both sides of the flyover.

Image caption Local residents said the police presence has increased in the past few days