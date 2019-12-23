Image copyright Neil Johnson Image caption George Johnson, 17, was told the festive suit did not adhere to the comprehensive school's "business suit" policy

A group of sixth-formers have worn Christmas-themed suits to school for charity and in support for a pupil who was banned from wearing one to lessons.

George Johnson, 17, wore the suit to Hemel Hempstead School but was barred from doing so again due to the sixth-form's "business suit" dress code.

Suit company OppoSuits donated the outfits for them to wear with spares raffled for charity.

The pupils wore them to school on Friday for a non-uniform charity day.

'Spreading cheer'

George's story gained national media attention after his school in Hertfordshire told him he could not wear the festive red outfit as it did not adhere to its policy.

His father, Neil Johnson, said it was "outrageous" his son was banned from "lifting spirits" and "spreading cheer".

"I don't see the problem," he said.

A petition calling on the school to reverse its decision has been backed by more than 300 people.

At the time, the school's head teacher said he believed parents would understand "wearing a novelty suit every working day" was not acceptable.

Neil Hassell said: "As with other schools we have a dress code for students and staff, which is smart business wear and that is our expectation."

He said George would be allowed to wear the suit on two Christmas charity days.

The company that makes the suits spotted the story and donated 30 for his friends to wear on the last day of term, known as Mistletoe Day, which is a student-led fundraising event which has been running for 30 years.

His mother, Sophie Johnson said she was "amazed" at the donation and the company had been "brilliant".

Mr Hassell said: "What George is doing by wearing his suit is perfect for this day, as other students and staff also dress up. It's a lovely way to finish the term."