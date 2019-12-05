Image caption Milton Keynes council did not say how many traffic signals use the specific lights.

A council has run out of green bulbs for a number of traffic lights.

Milton Keynes Council said the "specialist lights" had not been manufactured for 20 years and it was impossible to get "exact replacements".

The issue first came to light when a member of the public reported a broken set of signals at the Northfield roundabout, the MK Citizen reported.

A council spokeswoman said it was "looking at a new system" to replace the "outdated" lights.

"They're not light bulbs like domestic ones but are specialist lights," the spokeswoman said.

"The ones at this roundabout are a product that hasn't been manufactured for about 20 years in the UK so we have no way of getting an exact replacement for it."

The council fixed the broken signal at the Northfield roundabout by using a bulb from a traffic light that is "no longer in use".

"We are currently looking at a new system to replace these outdated ones which will be starting in the new year," the spokeswoman said.

The council did not say how many traffic signals used the specific lights.