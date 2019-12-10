Image copyright Magda Winka Image caption Emergency services were called at about 11:45 GMT to a fire in Upper George Street, Luton

People have been evacuated from nearby buildings after a fire at a derelict Labour Club.

Emergency services were called to the empty property in Upper George Street, Luton, at about 11:45 GMT.

Dunstable Place, Alma Street, Alma Link and part of Upper George Street are currently closed. People are asked to avoid the area and close their windows.

About 40 firefighters are attending, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Image copyright Simon Hale Image caption People in the area are being asked to close their windows and doors because of the smoke, the fire service said

It added: "Crews are making good progress and working on preventing further damage to adjacent buildings."

Magda Winksa, who works in a tanning shop close by, said she and her colleagues were "safe" but the smell was "bad".