M1 crash: HGV driver arrested after teen dies near Luton
- 2 December 2019
A HGV driver has been arrested after a teenager who was in a people carrier was killed in a crash on the M1.
The victim, described by police as a man in his late teens, died at the scene of the two-vehicle crash at about 15:15 GMT near junction 11a near Luton in Bedfordshire.
Five other people were hurt, including two who have life-threatening injuries.
A 64-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and was being questioned.